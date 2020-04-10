Georgia Groome Pregnant, Expecting First Child With ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint

Actress Georgia Groome is pregnant and expecting her first child with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, reports In Touch Weekly. A publicist for the couple shared the good news with the outlet on Friday, April 10. According to the rep, the pair is asking for privacy at this time. They are reportedly very excited about the pregnancy.

The couple has been together since 2011 but has maintained a low-profile over the years. Many of Grint’s fans didn’t even know they were dating until seeing a viral tweet of them together in 2018, says the article.

Groome sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this week when she was spotted shopping with Grint amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fans spotted Groome’s baby belly and took to social media to discuss the possibility that she and Grint were expecting. Today’s news confirmed that they were correct.

The In Touch Weekly article also divulges other information about the notoriously private couple, including the fact that Grint revealed he was hoping to get married and have children someday in an interview given in 2018.

At the time, he had just turned 30 and said, “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

In that same interview, he was asked if he would name his child after his famous Harry Potter character, Ron Weasley.

“It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with,” replied Grint.

The article doesn’t mention any family-related comments from Groome, who is best known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The couple is also not married at the time, despite reports of a secret ceremony taking flight online last year. Grint’s spokesperson denied the rumor shortly after it began to pick up steam.

On social media, Grint’s fans are very supportive of the actor starting a family. Several people tweeted that Groome and Grint make an adorable couple, and they can’t wait to see pictures of their child if they decide to share them with the public.

“RUPERT GRINT AND GEORGIA GROOME ARE HAVING A BABY I CANT BREATHE,” tweeted one person. They added an emotional sobbing GIF to their tweet.

“You don’t understand. I’ve been a Rupert Grint stan for half my life and I was there since the first sighting with Georgia, through all the horrible online & in person abuse both him and Georgia had to endure over the years. 9 years and counting and now they’re expecting a baby,” gushed another invested fan.