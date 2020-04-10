Singer JoJo Accidentally Exposes Herself While Lifting Up Shirt During Instagram Live Video

Singer JoJo showed off just a bit too much during a recent quarantine session of Instagram Live.

The 29-year-old singer has been sharing some very revealing pictures and videos with fans while she is quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Friday crossed past the site’s strict rules against overt nudity — though apparently not on purpose. While she was broadcasting an Instagram Live video, JoJo lifted up her shirt to reveal a yellow sports bra that only had her half-covered.

The singer appeared to notice the exposure, quickly pulling her sweatshirt back on with an embarrassing look on her face. Though the video was scrubbed from her page, the accidental slip didn’t miss the attention of the internet. The clip found its way around social media, with some sharing online and posting it on the link-sharing site Reddit.

It’s not clear if JoJo could face any discipline from Instagram for the video. The site has been notoriously strict against overt shows of nudity, even when there’s a good cause behind it. As The Inquisitr noted, 20-year-old model Kaylen Ward had her account suspended earlier this year when she offered to send a nude photo to anyone who donated $10 or more to help relief efforts for raging wildfires across Australia.

Ward, who goes by “The Naked Philanthropist,” revealed that she raised $500,000 to help those affected by the fires, but Instagram still judged that her efforts broke the nudity guidelines.

As Life & Style reported, JoJo had been getting plenty of attention for her skin-baring pictures, including a recent one where she posed in front of a mirror wearing some very skimpy attire.

JoJo warned fans not to judge her over the messy bathroom — which she has been sharing with her mother since they are in quarantine together — but fans did not seem to mind a bit. The snap was a viral hit with her 1.7 million followers, garnering more than 188,000 likes and plenty of complimentary comments.

As the Life & Style report added, when she is not accidentally exposing herself to Instagram followers, JoJo has been keeping her creative juices flowing during the quarantine. She recently changed the lyrics to her breakout hit song “Leave (Get Out)” to recommend people instead stay inside.

“I never thought Corona could be such a nasty b*tch/ Now that she’s here boy all I want is for you to use common sense/ Stay in/ Right now/ Do it for humanity,”she sang in a video posted last month.