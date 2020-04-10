Gabby Allen Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Tiny Bikini Alongside ‘Soul Mate’

Gabby Allen sizzled in a tiny bikini in her most recent Instagram update published on Friday, April 10.

The British fitness trainer and model teased her 1.1 million followers in the photo that captured her posing next to her friend, Niamh Carolan, whom she called her “soul mate.” Allen and Carolan were side-by-side, with Allen placing her arm around her friend’s waist, while Carolan had hers on Allen’s shoulders.

Allen, who is also known for having starred in Love Island, sported a two-piece bathing suit in a mint green color with black patterns. The bikini top had thin straps and an underwire structure. She wore the matching bottoms high on the sides, helping to showcase her chiseled midsection.

Carolan wore a colorful two-piece boasting geometric patterns in bright tones. The top was also an underwire with thin straps that tied behind her neck. On her lower body, Carolan wore matching bottoms that tied on the sides.

Both women were pouting their lips for the photos while wearing stylish sunglasses.

They were hanging out by a swimming pool in a busy location. Though she didn’t explicitly say so, the photo is likely a throwback since Allen wrote in the caption that she misses her friend. She also has been following directions to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, as she has stated in previous Instagram posts.

The photo proved to be popular with Allen’s followers. Within just a few hours of being published, the photo has attracted more than 17,800 likes and over 80 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions as the evening progresses. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Allen’s tan and physique, while complimenting both women in general.

“Wow! The tan?!!” one user wrote, following the words with a couple of astonished face emoji.

“Wow both stunning women,” replied another one, trailing the message with a couple of red heart emoji.

“Very beautiful bodies ladies,” a third fan chimed in, including a couple of pink hearts and a thumbs up emoji at the end of the comment.

“Summer goals,” another one added, topping the reply with a long string of fire emoji.

Allen often takes to her Instagram page to share her fit body and incredible skills. She recently posted a video in which she performed a handstand split, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Allen wore a classic slide bikini top was bubblegum pink, and it had string ties around the neck and back. The lower half of her bathing suit was ivory, and it featured a thong bottom that put her toned posterior on full display.