Wendy Williams Drops The Price Of The New Jersey Mansion She Once Shared With Ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is having trouble selling her New Jersey mansion.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has lowed the price of the New Jersey mansion she once shared with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and her teenage son Kevin Hunter Junior. While she initially asked for $1,895,000 when the house went on the market last August, the price is now set at $1,575,000, according to Page Six.

Williams, who is eager to put her past behind her following her divorce, has had a hard time getting rid of her former home. She is currently asking for far less than she and Hunter originally paid for the mansion back in 2009, which was $2,100,000. The home has seen several price reductions throughout the months that it has been on the market. Jamie Silverman is the New Jersey based real estate agent who is in charge of getting the home sold.

The home was first put up for sale over the summer of 2019 after Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April due to his infidelity. The pair were still going through their messy divorce proceedings very publicly. At one point the online listing had to be taken down because it was hacked and taken over by Internet trolls. It was later re-added to the market where it has remained since.

Williams’ former mansion is highly extravagant and located in a Bel Air gated community in Livingston. It features all the space a homeowner could want with five bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as an oversized finished basement. It included top notch features such as custom cabinetry, a jacuzzi, a stream shower, and granite countertops. The yard is also a sight to behold with a spacious patio and even a pond.

Williams has not been living in the home since last September when she purchased a luxurious apartment in Manhattan, New York where she has been residing alone, accompanied by her two rescue cats. Her rent is sky high, estimated at around $15,000 a month. Hunter was also asked to leave the Bel Air mansion and find a new place to live. He was granted a financial package from Williams after the divorce to go towards purchasing a new home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams is currently filming her daytime talkshow from her apartment.

“So this is the way it’s going to be for quite some time, so might as well just get used to this. I’m in my apartment. You’re going to get one angle, which is the angle that you see,” she told viewers during her Monday show.