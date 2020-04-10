Wendy Williams Drops The Price Of The New Jersey Mansion She Once Shared With Ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is having trouble selling her New Jersey mansion.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has lowered the price of the New Jersey mansion she once shared with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and her teenage son, Kevin Hunter Jr. While she initially asked for $1,895,000 when the house went on the market last August, the price is now set at $1,575,000, according to Page Six.

Williams, who is eager to put her past behind her following her divorce, has had a hard time getting rid of her former home. She is currently asking for far less than what she and Hunter originally paid for the mansion back in 2009, which was $2,100,000. The home has seen several price reductions throughout the months that it has been on the market.

The home was first put up for sale over the summer of 2019 after Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April due to his alleged infidelity. The pair were still going through their messy divorce proceedings very publicly. At one point, the online listing had to be taken down because it was hacked and taken over by internet trolls. It was later re-added to the market, where it has remained since.

Williams’ former mansion is highly extravagant and located in a Bel Air gated community in Livingston. It features a lot of space for prospective homeowners, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as an oversized finished basement. It includes features and amenities such as custom cabinetry, a jacuzzi, a steam shower, and granite countertops. The yard also includes a spacious patio and even a pond.

Williams has not been living in the home since last September. At that time, she purchased a luxurious apartment in Manhattan, New York, where she has been residing alone, accompanied by her two rescue cats. Her rent is reportedly sky-high, estimated at around $15,000 a month.

Meanwhile, Hunter was also asked to leave the Bel Air mansion and find a new place to live. He was granted a financial package from Williams after the divorce to go toward purchasing a new home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams is currently filming her daytime talk show from her apartment while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So this is the way it’s going to be for quite some time, so might as well just get used to this. I’m in my apartment. You’re going to get one angle, which is the angle that you see,” she told viewers during her Monday show.