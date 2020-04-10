Casi Davis Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Black Bikini

Casi Davis shared a smoking hot Instagram update with her 1.3 million Instagram followers recently that showcased her curves in a variety of sizzling bikini snaps. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Casi made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In the first slide of the sexy triple Instagram update, Casi shared a collage of four different pictures in which she rocked the skimpy bikini. The bikini top featured tiny triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets, and were joined by thin strings stretching between the cups and around her neck. She also layered on a black jacket, playing around with it as she switched up her poses.

The bikini bottoms she wore were a matching pair, also in a black hue. The front featured little more than a small scrap of material that stretched over her NSFW areas, and two thin strings stretched high over her hips for a high-cut style that accentuated her hourglass physique. In one of the poses, she turned around to face the wall, and flaunted the thong backside of the swimsuit bottoms.

Casi’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in beachy waves. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a simple chain necklace.

Casi then treated her eager followers to two additional slides that offered a more close-up view of her body in the minuscule bikini. In one snap, her legs were spread as she posed on an expanse of tiled floor in front of a plain, textured white wall. Her sunglasses covered up a large portion of her face, so her beauty look wasn’t too visible. However, there was still plenty for her fans to love.

Casi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot post, and it racked up over 15,100 likes within just 58 minutes. It also received 253 comments within the same time span.

“Are you even real Casi,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“No words..” another follower said, unable to articulate how much he loved the sexy snaps.

“One of the best bodies,” another fan added.

“Goals,” one fan said simply in response to Casi’s dangerous curves.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Casi shared a smoking hot double Instagram update with her followers in which she rocked a sexy lace-up white bikini that showcased her hourglass physique to perfection.