Donald Trump’s Golf Habit Took His Attention From Early Coronavirus Outbreak, Republican Group Says

Donald Trump is coming under fire from some members of his own party, with a group made up of Republicans opposing the president releasing an ad disputing his claim that impeachment took his attention away from the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

The group, called the Lincoln Project, argued that it was something else taking Trump’s attention during the early part of this year — his golfing habit.

As The Hill noted, the conservative group opposed to Trump’s re-election in 2020 has released an ad called “Distracted” that takes on Trump’s claim that his impeachment may have played a role in distracting him from the coronavirus as it first spread in the United States. The ad shows Trump claiming at a March 31 press briefing saying he believes he handled the coronavirus outbreak well, though noted that he was impeached during that time.

But the ad noted that Trump did not seem distracted, spending plenty of time on the golf course during this critical early period when experts say the United States should have been preparing for the coronavirus outbreak and stockpiling necessary medical supplies.

“Where was Trump? He wasn’t distracted,” the narrator said during the ad. “He had plenty to do. Like campaign rallies and golfing. In February, the virus spread to Europe. While Italy was shutting down and quarantines were being announced all over the world, Trump played more golf and packed thousands of people together. Sounds safe.”

“Trump just didn’t care. He still doesn’t. He was never distracted. And Americans have been paying attention.”

The ad is the latest effort from the right-leaning group in its aim to take Trump out of office. The group is led by a number of high-profile Republicans, including George Conway, the husband of Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway. The group this week endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden after former rival Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign, making Biden the party’s presumptive nominee to face Trump in November.

Critics on the left have also taken on Trump for his early treatment of the coronavirus, which included optimistic statements predicting that the outbreak would be over soon in the United States and comparisons to the common flu. Trump has since adopted a more serious stance, instituting strict social distancing guidelines for the nation. Trump has also been critiqued for his tone during daily press briefings, including clashing with reporters and appearing to brag about his high television ratings.