Lynnie Marie Flaunts Underboob In Very Tiny Crop Top And Tight Jeans

American model Lynnie Marie knows how to tease her 1.3 million Instagram fans with her steamy pictures from time to time. And that’s what she exactly did in her latest pic by showing off her incredible assets.

In the snap, which was uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, Lynnie could be seen rocking a pink crop top with the word ‘California’ printed on it. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and naughtily lifted her top to flash ample underboob as well as her bare midriff.

She teamed the sexy top with high-waisted jeans and completed her attire with a pair of brown boots.

In keeping with her signature style, Lynnie sported a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a combination of gray and pink eyeshadows, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and pink blush. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and a pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish. In terms of accessories, Lynnie kept it very simple by only opting for delicate stud earrings and a silver ring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Virginia City, Nevada. To strike a pose, she sat on a wooden bench, spread her legs apart, held one of her hands behind her head, looked straight into the camera and sported her signature pout.

In the caption, Lynnie asked her fans how they are coping with the lockdown and what are some of the activities they are engaging in to maintain their sanity. She also tagged her photographer in the post for credits.

Within a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 10,000 likes. That’s not all, but fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 445 messages in which they praised Lynnie for her incredible body and enthusiastically shared their quarantine experiences.

“What a sexy, hot babe! I love your sweet and cute outfit,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Love your boots but your t-shirt is a bit big! I prefer smaller ones,” another one chimed in.

“I try to cook, clean and attend pending items so I can begin a secret side project. How about you, super ultra-gorgeous?” a third admirer posted.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “angel,” and “simply gorgeous,” to express their admiration for Lynnie.

The model never fails to impress her fans with her hot posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently wowed her fans by sharing a sexy lingerie snap, one which has racked up more than 15,000 likes and 600-plus comments as of this writing.