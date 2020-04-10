Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Wishes She Was On Air To Bring Comfort To Others During The Coronavirus

Kathie Lee Gifford wishes she could be a part of the healing process following the coronavirus.

Former television host Kathie Lee Gifford is self isolating in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak. However, she wishes there was more she could do to help bring comfort to others during these stressful and uncertain times, she explained to her former co-host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager via video chat during the Today Show’s fourth hour on Friday.

Throughout the video chat session, Gifford remained her positive and jovial self, noting that during quarantine she has been able to enjoy extra time with her 26-year-old daughter Cassidy, her fiancé and his family. Nevertheless, she wishes she was still in Kotb and Hager’s shoes, on television and able to spread positivity when many people need it the most. She compared the stress that the current health crisis has caused to the days following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“I haven’t been able to be a part of the healing. I remember when I left [Live With Regis and Kathie Lee] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people. So I’m happy to be with you guys today,” she told Kotb and Hager.

Gifford retired from the Today Show last year after many years of co-hosting the fourth hour. Even though she is no longer on television, she is finding other ways to bring peace to others during this time with projects focused on her strong Christian faith.

On Eater Sunday, Gifford will be broadcasting three oratorios entitled The Way, which will be shared via the faith based radio station KLOVE. She hopes that these musical compositions will bring comfort to the many people who will not be able to worship in their churches as usual this Easter.

“I feel like the Lord landed on my heart and this is a time where people need hope and healing. My prayer is that they will bless people. They will give them hope and healing and comfort, and that’s all we can hope for,” she said of the project.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Today Show has looked much different in recent weeks with the majority of the show’s co-anchors working from home. Kotb has been continuing to work from the studio while Hager joins her for the first portion of the show via video chat. Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are also working from home.