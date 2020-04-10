Katya Elise Henry Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Impossibly Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Internet fitness model Katya Elise Henry quickly caught the attention of thousands of fans around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Friday, April 10. she took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.3 million followers as it became a hit.

The 25-year-old American beauty looked relaxed in the shot as she photographed herself on the beach, basking in the sun and soaking up some rays. She likely used her cellphone to snap the photo as laid down on a beach chair on her stomach. Behind her, the ocean, sky, and horizon were visible. Katya rested her chin on her left arm, as her hand caressed her long brunette locks, which were styled straight as they cascaded over her shoulder and down onto her chair. She exuded a mysterious vibe as she sported dark, round sunglasses that hid her eyes.

However, what stole the show — and added an extremely seductive aspect to the snapshot — was her killer curves, which she proudly displayed in an impossibly tiny bikini.

Katya’s bikini, which left very little to the imagination, consisted of a pair of black briefs that were cut in a v-shape design. The bottoms, which were high-waisted, provided just minimal coverage as they showcased most of Katya’s bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. Katya further drew attention to her famous backside as she propped her booty out in the pose. Meanwhile, her bikini top was not visible in the snap.

Katya finished the look off with three gold rings on her left hand and long, polished yellow nails.

The model did not indicate where she was photographed.

“No face, no case,” she further joked in her post’s caption.

The smoking-hot snapshot was met with a large amount of support and approval from Katya’s fans as it amassed more than 130,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 1,800 followers also took to the comments section to shower Katya with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her revealing bikini.

“Looking like a painting,” one person commented.

“You are so pretty,” a second user added.

“Juicy juicy,” a third admirer chimed in, following their sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“I love you,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has served several sexy looks on her social media account lately. On April 8, she wowed her many fans after she shared a post of herself in a tiny crop T-shirt and skintight booty shorts that showcased her curves and particularly her backside, per The Inquisitr. The snap received more than 190,000 likes.