Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Nina Notes She’s A Lot Like Nelle

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are big developments on the way during the week of April 13. Viewers saw an encore episode on Friday, but a new show airs on Monday and fans will see more of this developing Nina and Nelle situation.

At the moment, Nina is not even certain whether or not she really has a daughter alive and out there somewhere. She most definitely does not know that her daughter might be Nelle, the bombshell that dropped for viewers during Thursday’s episode.

As everybody saw earlier this week, Nina opened up to Jax about the necklace she has that supposedly is connected to her daughter. She has been hesitant to try to look for her daughter again, even though Jax may be able to achieve success on this front when others couldn’t.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jax will have a surprise for Nina on Monday. He is just learned about this necklace situation and the possibility that Nina has a daughter out there somewhere, so his surprise won’t necessarily be connected to that. However, it could be that he surprises her with some resources or suggestions that could resolve this lingering question for her once and for all.

Nina can't get the idea of her daughter out of her head. Is there a chance she's still out there, somewhere?

Nina can't get the idea of her daughter out of her head. Is there a chance she's still out there, somewhere?

— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2020

The sneak peek for Monday’s episode indicates that Nina and Jax will continue their chat, but it seems it shifts to a discussion about Nelle. General Hospital spoilers tease that somehow, Nina will mention that she might be a lot more like Nelle than she would like to admit.

What prompts Nina to say this? Her comment probably comes as the duo discusses her decision to hire Nelle at Crimson.

Nina is supposedly planning to share whatever she learns about Nelle with Carly to benefit Michael’s custody battle. However, it seems that Nelle may start to grow on Nina as the Crimson editor-in-chief begins to see the traits they appear to have in common.

Now, viewers know that Nelle appears to have the necklace that matches Nina’s. That would suggest that Nelle is Nina’s daughter. However, fans aren’t necessarily completely convinced yet that there’s not another twist coming that would turn that situation upside down.

At some point, either Nina or Nelle is going to realize that there seems to be a connection between them over that necklace. That will most definitely change Nina’s perception of Nelle, likely leading her to become quite protective and unwilling to throw her under the bus with Carly.

Will Nina end up thinking Nelle is her biological daughter, just to eventually end up heartbroken again when it turns out not to be the case? How is it that Frank ended up involved in this? General Hospital spoilers hint that answers are coming soon and Monday’s show should contain a number of juicy developments.