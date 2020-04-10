Nina Serebrova Displays Amazing Curves In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Russian model Nina Serebrova, who is popular among her 2.8 million Instagram followers for her hot pictures and sensual style, recently went online and posted yet another sexy bikini snapshot.

In the picture, which she shared on Friday, April 10, Nina could be seen rocking a stylish black bikini that featured gold chain adornments. The skimpy ensemble not only allowed her to show off her amazing cleavage, taut stomach, and long, sexy legs, but it also enabled her to make a fashion statement.

To ramp up the glamour, she sported a full face of makeup. The application comprised foundation, light pink eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, well-defined eyebrows, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and back. She also had her manicured nails painted with a nude-pink polish.

In terms of accessories, Nina chose a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her deep cleavage.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami-Dade County, Florida. To strike a pose, she stood next to a swimming pool to soak up the sun. She tugged at her bikini bottoms, lifted her chin, sported a pout and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Nina informed her fans that her stylish ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also joked about owning the swimming pool and later added that she only has a balcony in her house.

Within six hours of going live, the snap garnered about 30,000 likes and above 420 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Nina for her amazing figure but they also complimented her sense of style.

“Cool bikini! It looks just awesome on you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look amazing, baby. Seeing this picture makes me miss going to the pool,” another one chimed in.

“Wow, what a gorgeous figure! you are my motivation to go to the gym every day,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beautiful facial features.

“You are so pretty and innocent. Love those lips and your dreamy eyes,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “queen,” “so gorgeous,” and “you’re divine,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans, many of Nina’s fellow models, including Dasha Mart, Valeria Orsini, Abby Dowse, and Lily Ermak also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.