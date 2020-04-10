Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In A Tiny White Bikini

Kelsea soaked up some rays on her balcony and quoted Sheryl Crow.

Kelsea Ballerini sizzled in a teeny white bikini while working on her tan. On Friday, the 26-year-old country music star took to Instagram to share a photo of one of her sunbathing sessions with her 2.1 million followers. The “Love Me Like You Mean It” songstress used her stunning snapshot to encourage her fans to stay at home.

Kelsea’s skimpy two-piece included a classic string bikini top with adjustable triangle cups. The garment showed off the svelte musician’s perky cleavage, and its dazzling white color looked striking against her tan decolletage. While her top was constructed out of a smooth, stretchy material, her bottoms were made from ribbed fabric. The textured garment featured thick side straps and a low-rise design that elongated Kelsea’s lean torso.

The “Miss Me More” hitmaker had her hair pulled up in a messy topknot, which was wrapped with a black-and-white scrunchie. Kelsea’s beauty look included a glossy pink lip and dark mascara on her curled eyelashes.

Kelsea was pictured lying on a colorful beach towel that she had placed outside on her balcony. Her snapshot was a selfie, and she was holding her camera at an angle that captured all of her fit figure in the photo’s frame. She was showing off her flat midriff, shapely thighs, athletic legs, and flawless golden skin.

Kelsea was using her free hand to shield her face from the sun’s blindingly bright rays. She had a big smile on her face, and she looked nice and relaxed. A paperback copy of author Rupi Kaur’s illustrated poetry book, The Sun and Her Flowers, was laying on the ground near the sunbather’s head.

The sun theme of Kelsea’s post didn’t end with her book choice and her use of the celestial body’s scintillating natural light. In her caption, she quoted the Sheryl Crow song “Soak Up the Sun.” However, Kelsea changed up one of the song’s lyrics a bit in an effort to convince her followers to keep staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the span of an hour, Kelsea’s Instagram photo racked up over 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You are truly winning quarantine!!!” read one response to her post.

“You look AMAZING!!!!! The hard work shows,” another fan remarked.

“You’re so beautiful!! What a figure!!” a third admirer gushed.

“Even after yesterday’s chip and dip number… she a hottieeee,” wrote music video director Hannah Lux Davis.

Hannah’s comment was in response to a video that Kelsea uploaded to Instagram on Thursday. Like many celebrities, the singer has been using social media to document the various ways that she’s been keeping herself entertained while under lockdown. This included creating an unusual workout that she performed in her kitchen. In lieu of traditional exercise equipment, Kelsea incorporated potato chips and ranch dip into her workout.