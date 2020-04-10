Yanet Garcia Flaunts Curvy Backside In Funky Patterned Leggings

Yanet Garcia flaunted her hourglass figure in a sexy workout outfit that did her body nothing but favors. The April 9 upload showed the model striking a sexy pose while clad in a pair of leggings and a crop top to match.

On Thursday, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” took to her account to share a stunning new photo that has garnered rave reviews. The photo captured the model posing in the middle of a kitchen in what appeared to be her apartment. She did not specifically geotag location, but she appeared to be at home in Los Angeles where she has been quarantined with boyfriend Lewis Howes. A large wall of cabinets sat on the wall in front of her as well a stainless steel oven and a stovetop right above it.

Garcia, who recently celebrated her beloved pooch’s birthday, faced her backside to the camera, staring over her shoulder and out the window with a sultry stare. In front of her was a large exercise ball that she appeared to use for her fitness routine. The model sizzled in a tight black crop top that boasted three-quarter length sleeves. The garment cut off just below her shoulders, offering a view of her toned and tanned back.

The bottoms were even sexier, hugging all of her feminine curves. Her pink leggings featured a funky brown design that made her toned booty, quads, and calves pop. The set of pants featured a high waistband, drawing attention to her tiny midsection and waist. She completed her look with a pair of neon yellow sneakers though only a portion was visible in the photo.

Garcia tied back her tresses in a low bun with a few loose pieces falling near her back. She sported a pair of massive white “Beats” headphones from Dr. Dre’s famous line and appeared to be wearing only a little bit of makeup that included defined brows — letting her natural beauty shine through in the sexy shot. In her caption, Garcia urged fans to train with her while reminding them to stay home.

The post has been met with a ton of praise for the brunette beauty with over 400,000 likes and 1,300 comments.

“So beautiful princess,” one follower raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Hot, can I get ur number please?,” another one of Garcia’s fans joked in the comments section.

“Beautiful I love you so much,” another admirer added alongside to a few flame emoji.

The vast majority of her followers commented in Spanish with only a few others in English.