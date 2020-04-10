UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Posts Naked Home Photo Of Her Sipping Wine

Paige VanZant enticed fans with a new photo in her series of at-home naked posts. In the picture she stood nude in her living room while she held a glass of wine and had her body was covered by two carefully placed objects.

The fighter fans affectionately refer to as “PVZ” has stayed busy while social isolating by taking several photographs of her and husband, Austin Vanderford, in the buff. Many of these pictures featured the two engaged in various activities but their latest post showed them enjoying downtime.

In this photo the UFC competitor – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – stood in her living room next to her husband who was seated in a recliner. Austin’s tattooed torso was in the forefront of the snap and he held Mark Manson’s book The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck in his left hand, and a glass of whiskey in his right hand while he looked over at his wife.

The 115 pound blonde stood next to her husband hair down and clothes-free with a giant smile across her face. His glace of whiskey was strategically placed to cover VanZant’s chest while the book was held to keep her bottom half covered.

She included a cheeky caption in the post to her 2.4 million followers that mentioned not caring about judgement from other people. More than 83,000 people smashed the “like” button and over 1,100 comments were left. Fellow fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Cat Zingano were among those who responded to the book Vanderford held instead of the nudity.

Adult film star Kendra Lust replied to the 26-year-old’s caption about being free of judgement and said this can lead to finding happiness.

“Once u stop caring your life is so much better and it’s crazy when u do what makes u happy,” Lust commented, which received 169 likes.

Many fans wondered who the married couple’s photographer was for these shots. While some believed the two could make an adult film of their own.

“This becoming a porn slowly. Is he always shirtless lol,” one fan joked.

“Just show us already Paige,” another pleaded.

Not all her followers responded favorably to yet another nude photo of the Vanderfords.

“Ah sh*t, here we go again,” a person commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant received backlash from fans for the multiple naked pictures she posted. Several followers accused the couple of severe attention-seeking behavior. On Wednesday she posted a split-screen picture where both of them posed on their kitchen counter with no clothes on.