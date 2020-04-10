Kindly Myers Sizzles At Sunset In A Tiny Sequined Bikini

Kindly Myers is back in a bikini in her latest Instagram share, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model took to her account on Friday to stun her 1.9 million followers with a new, swimsuit-clad snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured Kindly sitting on top of a large rock while running her hand through the top of her blond tresses and staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze. A view of the ocean and a gorgeous sunset created a breathtaking background behind the star who was quite a sight herself in an itty-bitty two-piece that perfectly suited her curvaceous frame.

Kindly sizzled in a skimpy string bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The set was covered in black sequins that shimmered underneath the golden rays of the sun and showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin straps that wrapped behind her neck in a halter fashion. The number’s plunging neckline left the blond bombshell’s decolletage completely bare, while its minuscule triangle-shaped cups exposed an eyeful of cleavage from nearly every angle.

Much of Kindly’s bikini bottoms could not be seen in the steamy shot, however, it was quite obvious that the garment was equally-as risque as the top half of her look. It had a daringly high-cut style that left the model’s toned legs and curves well on display. It also featured a thin string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on her hips, drawing attention to her taut midsection and trim waist.

Kindly kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a dainty pendant necklace for just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses cascaded behind her back in loose waves, and she accentuated her striking features with a full face of makeup. The application included a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, thick coat of mascara, and highlighter that glistened underneath the light of the sun.

Fans quickly made use of the post’s “like” and comment features to express their love for the new addition to Kindly’s Instagram page. It has earned over 9,000 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens left compliments for her skin-baring display.

“Gorgeous photo shoot,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “perfection.”

“Your natural beauty leaves my utterly breathless,” a third follower remarked.

“Omg just unbelievably beautiful,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kindly has been taking to her Instagram account almost daily to tantalize her followers with stunning photos. Earlier this week, she shared a snap from her first appearance in Playboy, which saw her rocking nothing but bikini bottoms while getting soaked with soapy water. That post proved popular as well, earning nearly 22,000 likes and 350-plus comments.