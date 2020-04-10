WWE News: Former Champion Has No Interest In Working A Full-Time Schedule Ever Again

Ronda Rousey is a former Raw Women’s Champion who hasn’t wrestled in more than a year. She recently revealed she has no plans of working a full WWE schedule ever again. The last time fans saw Rousey was at WrestleMania 35. She stepped away to take care of some other things in her life and she still has no return date in place. She said she doesn’t plan on working full time for the company and hinted she may not come back at all.

As the date of WrestleMania 36 began drawing near, rumors started swirling that Rousey would be back for a match. The event has now come and gone without the former champion.

Rousey was a recent guest on the Wild Ride podcast with Steve-O, which can be seen via his YouTube channel. She discussed several things, including a possible return to the ring. When asked about her potential comeback, Rousey was quite cryptic in what her future with WWE entails.

“Well…if I ever do come back, it will never be at a full-time capacity ever again. I think, for like chunks of time, you know?”

After her loss at WrestleMania 35 last year, Rousey took time off to concentrate on starting a family with her husband, Travis Browne. She has also been doing a lot of television and film work during her time away from the ring. However, fans always expected her to come back one day.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Rousey said she can’t focus on one thing for too long. WWE was an obsession for a while after she left the UFC world, but a year later, she was ready to do something else.

In her first year with the company, Rousey wrestled a total of 32 matches spread across TV shows, pay-per-views, and house shows. Even though she felt it necessary for her to be on the road as a regularly performing superstar at the time, she said she won’t do it again.

“But no, I’m never gonna be full time again over 200 days a year on the road like that ever again. It’s just it was I needed to do it in order to learn and get immersed into it and really understand what was going on, but it’s just not the lifestyle for me.”

In early March, Rousey and Cain Velasquez were both seen at WWE Headquarters, but no public information was ever released about that visit.