Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination With Tiny Black Lingerie Set & Thigh-High Boots

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is heating things up on Instagram with her latest upload. On Friday, the popular social media influencer shared a new trio of snaps showing her in risque black lingerie, and her followers immediately fell in love with this one.

Kvitko, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” posted the trio of revealing snapshots on Friday afternoon and asked her millions of followers to choose a favorite. As is often the case for the 25-year-old brunette, she was wearing items from Fashion Nova.

All three photos featured Kvitko wearing a lacy black bra and tiny black thong panties. She also wore thigh-high black boots, but nothing else other than a couple of bracelets. The model had her long locks parted on the side, allowing them to cascade down her back in loose waves.

In the first photo, Kvitko tugged at the sides of her thong panties as she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry look on her face. In the second snap, she gave the camera a pouty look with her lips slightly parted. The Russian Instagram star had one arm wrapped around her torso — just under her breasts — and the other arm bent so that her fingertips grazed the thin strap of the triangle-top bra. The bra barely covered the essentials, teasing deep cleavage and a bit of underboob. The revealing thong panties, meanwhile, accentuated her hourglass figure, highlighting her tiny waist and curvy hips.

The final photo in this trio of enticing snaps showed Kvitko standing to the side, angled just enough to give everybody a good look at her famous derriere. In this picture, she had her head tilted back and her eyes closed, with one manicured hand resting near her waist.

This is one of the more revealing ensembles that Kvitko has worn in recent social media posts, and it generated a lot of heat. More than 45,000 liked the set of snapshots in less than an hour.

“Wow you look beautiful in all three,” noted one delighted follower.

“I love the beauty and the sensuality of your body baby,” another fan declared.

“All pictures are amazing with you,” wrote someone else.

“Love them all! You’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” a different supporter remarked.

Kvitko has been posting quite frequently over the past few days, wearing a wide variety of revealing ensembles in her shares. Given the largely positive reaction to these lingerie snaps, this new Instagram upload may quickly become one of the model’s most popular.