Bethany Lily April Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Dress In New Video

Bethany Lily April has been turning up the heat on her Instagram feed lately with a variety of pictures and videos. And in one of her recent posts from today, the sensation showed off her flirty side with a sexy video to promote her OnlyFans account.

The video clip began with Bethany facing the camera straight-on and rocking a white mini dress. The ensemble had thin straps, a low neckline, and a front-tie accent. Plus, there was a small cutout in the middle that brought attention to her chest. There were light floral accents throughout that added a glam feel to her look.

As the blonde walked closer towards the camera, she tugged her skirt on her left side a little higher to reveal her thong underneath. At first, she propped out her left knee at a diagonal before moving her leg to show off her bottoms. They were a bright blue color and popped against her monochrome outfit. Moreover, she rocked a light pink manicure that added to the feminine vibes.

The model stood in front of tan rock formations with the sunlight hitting the cliff in the backdrop.

Her face was mostly cropped out of the video except for at the very beginning, when her mouth and long hair were seen blowing in the wind over her left shoulder. This meant that the focus was completely on her figure.

Bethany added her Only Fans account link to the clip, and the promotion was hard to miss. She also shared the handle to her second Instagram page that’s set to private with over 218,000 followers.

There has been over 233,000 views of the update so far and many of the cutie’s admirers took to the comments section.

“Really looking so pretty,” gushed a social media user, punctuating their compliment with a long string of fire emoji.

“@bethanylilyapril you’re literally the most hottest and prettiest girl in the entire world,” declared a second follower.

“Jesus, she brings tears to the eyes,” joked a third fan.

“Wow! You’re beautiful,” raved another supporter.

In addition, Bethany posted another eye-catching share yesterday, that time opting for a busty selfie. The hottie appeared to be lying on her back on her bed with a light purple pillow visible behind her. She wore a tight, lace corset top that helped to emphasize her chest. She also sported a front-zip sweater on top that she left mostly undone. The model smiled widely for the snap and tilted her head to the side with her hair flowing.