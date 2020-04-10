Bethany Lily April Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Dress In New Video

Bethany Lily April has been turning up the heat on her Instagram feed lately with a variety of pictures and videos. In one of her recent posts from today, which has since been removed, she showed off her flirty side with a video to promote her OnlyFans account.

The clip began with Bethany facing the camera straight-on and rocking a white mini dress. The ensemble had thin straps, a low neckline, and a front-tie accent. There was also a small cutout in the middle that brought attention to her chest, as well as light floral accents throughout that added a glam feel to her look.

As the blonde walked closer towards the camera, she tugged her skirt on her left side a little higher to reveal a thong underneath. At first, she propped out her left knee at a diagonal angle before moving her leg to show off her bottoms. They were in a bright blue color that popped against her monochrome outfit. She also rocked a light pink manicure that added to the feminine vibes.

The model stood in front of tan rock formations, with the sunlight hitting the cliff in the backdrop.

Her face was mostly cropped out of the video except for at the very beginning, where her mouth and long hair were seen blowing in the wind over her left shoulder. This ensured that the focus was completely on her figure.

Bethany shared her OnlyFans account link along with the clip, and the promotion was hard to miss. She also shared the handle to her second, private Instagram page, which has over 218,000 followers.

There have been over 233,000 views of the update so far and many of the model’s admirers took to the comments section to show her love.

“Really looking so pretty,” gushed a social media user, punctuating their compliment with a long string of fire emoji.

“@bethanylilyapril you’re literally the most hottest and prettiest girl in the entire world,” declared a second follower.

“Jesus, she brings tears to the eyes,” joked a third fan.

“Wow! You’re beautiful,” raved another supporter.

In addition, Bethany posted another eye-catching share yesterday, that time opting for a busty selfie. She appeared to be lying on her back on her bed with a light purple pillow visible behind her. She wore a tight, lace corset top that helped to emphasize her chest, as well as a front-zip sweater on top that she left mostly undone. The model smiled widely for the snap and tilted her head to the side with her hair flowing.