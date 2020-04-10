Charly Jordan Flaunts Fantastic Figure In String Bikini & Discusses Dreams In Latest Instagram Update

The model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Friday, April 10, American model Charly Jordan uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 21-year-old posed on a bed in front of a large window overlooking gorgeous green foliage. A journal with blank pages had been placed to her right. Charly flaunted her fantastic figure in a mustard-colored string bikini. The skimpy swimsuit accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a statement necklace, numerous bracelets, and a silver ring worn on her middle finger.

Charly styled her slightly tousled hair in a deep middle part and pinned back the front pieces. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

The first image shows Charly kneeling while tugging on strands of her hair. She altered her pose for the following photo by sitting with her knees to her chest. The digital influencer gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. In the third picture, she resumed her kneeling position and flashed a peace sign. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere. The final shot was nearly identical to the second picture, save for the fact she changed her expression slightly.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes. She also noted that she recently took a trip to “the mountains,” where she and her loved ones discussed both sleep paralysis and lucid dreams. Charly revealed that she has “crazy dreams” and asked her followers if they experienced something similar. In addition, she implored fans to share their opinions as to why there is not more scientific research about dreaming.

Some fans flocked to the comments section to answer both of Charly’s questions.

“I’m sad to say that most of the dreams I actually remember are the ones I would have rather not have dreamt at all or at least have forgotten when I wake up… But yeah dreams can be seriously intense,” wrote one commenter.

“Either they [don’t] want us to know everything or its too difficult/ expensive to study. [Those] are the only reasons [I] could think of as to why we know so little,” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Charly’s followers also took the time to shower the model with compliments.

“Wow @charlyjordan you are so hot and beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“This is the most attractive girl I’ve ever seen,” added a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 180,000 likes.