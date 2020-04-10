Jessica Weaver Flaunts Cleavage In Racy Red Top For Sultry New Instagram Update

Jessica Weaver dropped another sizzling shot to her Instagram page that saw her clad in a racy red top. The April 9 shot left little to the imagination with the model nearly spilling out of the garment. So far, the update has been a massive hit among fans.

The sizzling new snapshot showed the model posing in her living room in Orange County. The setting was bright and cheery with a large faux tree and a gorgeous white mantle surrounding her fireplace. She sat on a large suede chair with light blue fabric, resting her arms on either side. She stared into the camera with a big smile on her face while she let her stunning figure do the talking.

The blond beauty stunned in a low cut top that boasted a vibrant red color. The top’s V neckline left Jessica’s decolletage completely bare. The outfit left ample cleavage on full display — much to the delight of her fans. The piece crisscrossed in the front with fabric hitting right on her rib cage, drawing the eye to her trim tummy. Her capped sleeves were rolled, exposing a large tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Weaver opted to rock a pair of high-waisted denim on the bottom, accentuating her tiny waist. The jeans hit right at the model’s navel and had a few distressed details around the pockets in addition to a large hole at her knee. Weaver’s only accessories for the day appeared to be a large diamond ring and a gold necklace that was surrounded by her cleavage.

Weaver, who recently rolled up her shirt and flaunted major underboob, wore her blond tresses parted in the middle with a few loose waves messily spilling over her shoulders. She added another layer of glam with an expert application of makeup that did nothing but favors for her gorgeous features. Her defined brows did a fabulous job of framing her big, brown eyes. The model’s round cheeks had a light layer of pink blush with a small amount of highlighter that bounced perfectly off her tanned complexion.

The update has been live for just shy of 24 hours, but it’s earning Collins rave reviews from her fans. So far, her followers have double-tapped the photo over 42,000 times while flooding it with over 1,400 comments.

“Smoking hot I like this pose here,” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Look at them lovely eyes,” another one of Weaver’s admirers raved.

“Your so beautiful I don’t know how I would act if I met you,” a third Instagrammer chimed in on the upload.