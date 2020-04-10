Valeria Orsini Shows Off Killer Body In Black Bikini On Instagram

Valeria Orsini put her dangerous curves on display in her latest Instagram snap uploaded on April 10. The 30-year-old slipped into a skimpy bikini set as she spent the day outdoors, soaking up the sun.

Valeria was snapped enjoying the day as she sported a black two-piece swimsuit. She laid on top of a printed towel with her left leg bent, wearing a pair of chic sunglasses. She raised her right arm to the side of her face as she leaned backward using her left arm as support, while the warm heat of the sun draped her body.

The model’s racy outfit included a bikini top that featured padded triangle-style cups that barely contained her chest, along with a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. It is also important to note that as the cups were too tiny, she spilled out from the sides and bottom of the garment. Its tiny straps hung over her neck with another pair of straps tied around her back.

The bikini bottoms were not entirely visible in the shot as her leg blocked the view. However, the swimwear appeared to match the top, with high-leg cuts accentuating her hips. Like the top, the bottoms had tiny straps holding it in place, tied on the sides of her slender hips.

Valeria’s highlighted tresses were down and parted to the side, hanging down her back. While her sunglasses blocked some parts of her face from view, she appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened brows, well-blended eyeshadow, a light dusting of pink blush, and matte mauve lipstick. She also opted for simplicity to accessorize the look, wearing a pair of dainty stud earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, Valeria wrote something about “chaos,” and added a white heart emoji. She tagged professional photographer, Gabriel Gonzalez in the photo.

Within the first hour of being published, the post gained more than 15,800 likes and upwards of 360 comments. A lot of her fans and fellow models flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments and praises, telling her how beautiful and sexy she looked.

“You are a born muse. You are so beautiful and sexy. I admire you a lot! You are an inspiration. Keep being you,” said one of her followers.

“Hey Valeria, I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. You are looking absolutely amazing! You’re so beautiful! Have a great weekend,” wrote another fan.

“Best lips with a perfect body,” wrote a third social media user.