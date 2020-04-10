Nata Lee Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A See-Through White Top: ‘This Photo Will Warm You’

Nata Lee thoroughly impressed her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a new photograph that left very little of her flawless body to the imagination. The sexy snap seems to be a throwback image from Nata’s time spent in Phuket, Thailand. She credited Mavrin Studios for the pic.

In the photo, Nata wore a soaking wet ruffled white off-the-shoulder top. The damp fabric clung to the silhouette of her shapely breasts and became see-through, leaving her nipples visible. Aside from her revealing shirt, Nata only wore a tiny pair of panties that barely hid anything from view. She flaunted her long, slender legs, her narrow waist, and her flat midsection.

Nata posed for the image by perching on the edge of a pool with her rear end in shallow water. The blond beauty looked off into the distance with a serene expression on her face. She was photographed in profile with her lean body stretched out in front of her as she leaned back against her hands.

Her hair was also damp and left loose to cascade down her backs, although a few strands fell forward near her face. It looked like she was wearing a light layer of makeup, just enough to highlight her natural good looks.

The glowing sunset cast a charming amount of warmth across the photo and added a natural filter that may have been subtly enhanced by editing.

Nata’s glorious body and beautiful photo were appreciated by her fans. In less than an hour of going live, her latest share received close to 56,000 likes and over 500 comments from admirers eager to compliment her on her gorgeous figure. Several people wrote that the image was “breathtaking,” and made them forget they were stuck in quarantine for a moment.

“She just made Paradise looks so much better!” said one person.

“Wowoww what a f*cking hot pic,” raved another admirer. They trailed their compliment with a single flame emoji.

“Aite, this is illegal, where did you steal all of the worlds beauty?!?” joked a third fan, inserting a laughing tears emoji to their comment.

“God took his time when he created you.. he’s like I’m gonna give these human a treat,” chimed in a fourth user.

Yesterday, Nata posted a stunning photo on her Instagram page that showed her wearing a plunging white bikini top that revealed her intense cleavage. She paired the skimpy top with a pair of form-fitting white shorts.