Donald Trump Plans To Exploit Coronavirus To Corrupt November Election, ‘The Bulwark’ Writer Says

In a piece for The Bulwark published on Friday, author and political commentator Richard North Patterson warned that the coronavirus pandemic is providing President Donald Trump with the opportunity to engage in corruption. In the eyes of Patterson, the “involuntarily passive” population of the country is providing the president with a window of opportunity to damage democracy.

“Donald Trump seems resolved to exploit this paralysis by squelching dissent, politicizing relief efforts, and corrupting the November election,” Patterson wrote.

Patterson pointed to the United States’ rising COVID-19 death toll, as well as the shortage of critical “lifesaving resources” and the president’s purportedly declining poll numbers, all of which he claims are factors that play a role in threatening Trump’s reelection.

With these threats facing the president, Patterson claims that the pandemic has “metastasized” Trump’s authoritarian tendencies. Such tendencies are allegedly evident in the president’s treatment of reporters, who he has attacked continuously throughout the recent string of coronavirus press briefings.

“Trump’s message is inescapable,” Patterson wrote.

“Those who question his handling of COVID-19 hazard their jobs. Leaving no doubt, he has ousted the leader of a watchdog panel charged with overseeing how his administration spends trillions in pandemic relief.”

But according to Patterson, Trump’s “most obvious subversion of democracy” is his alleged mission to suppress voters in November. Patterson is referring to Trump’s pushback against the House’s proposal to allow Americans to submit mail-in ballots in November to decrease the coronavirus’ danger.

Trump says there is a lot of evidence of voter fraud from mail-in ballots and promises to provide the evidence. pic.twitter.com/Ah14DwiATp — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) April 8, 2020

Patterson pointed to the reported Republican tendency to suppress youth and minority votes and suggested Trump was continuing this tradition.

“In denouncing provisions of the stimulus package intended to keep COVID-19 from lowering turnout, Trump was explicit: ‘The things they had in there were crazy… levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.'”

In a piece for The New York Times, Noah Bookbinder of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C., claimed that Trump is “gutting” United States democracy amid the chaos of the COVID-19 crisis. He pointed to Trump’s recent firing of firing Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community, as one of the most glaring examples. Atkinson was notably the person who notified Congress about the Ukraine whistle-blower complaint to sparked the impeachment probe, which Bookbinder said is the reason for the president’s decision to fire him.

Despite Trump’s alleged attacks on democracy, a recent Fox News poll conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company was released Thursday and showed Trump’s approval at an all-time high of 49 percent.