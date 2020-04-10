Sara Underwood Spills Out Of Plunging One-Piece While ‘Cooling Off’ After Hot Springs Visit

Sara Underwood turned up the heat —literally — in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a new photo on her feed on Friday where she posed in a small, homemade tub or pool while wearing a cut-out, plunging one-piece. In the caption, Sara revealed that she was cooling down after a visit to a hot springs.

The photo showed Sara sitting on the edge of the barrel, inside what appeared to be a dimly-lit shed or cabin. Behind her, a ceiling window could be seen looking out into the green forest. A small sliver of sunlight poured in through the glass and highlighted Sarah’s toned body. She looked ready for a dip in the water in her skimpy swimwear.

Sara’s suit featured red fabric with a white, geometric pattern all over. The top was cut in two panels that ran over her chest, leaving the back open and providing a deep V-neckline. The panels just barely contained Sara’s busty chest, though, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. A fair amount of sideboob was on display as well.

Meanwhile, the sides of the swimwear featured striped cut-outs that drew attention to Sara’s hourglass figure and showed off some major skin, while the front hugged her flat tummy. The lower half of Sara’s suit had high cuts that came up high above her hips, leaving her long, lean legs exposed.

Sara accessorized her outfit with a red pom-pom beanie over her medium-length, blond locks. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty.

Sara leaned to one side slightly, giving fans a few of her bare, round booty. She arched her back in a way that further emphasized her figure and looked out the window with parted lips.

Sara’s post garnered more than 51,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Stunningly beautiful and very very sexyyy,” one fan said.

You’re stunning, I love the surroundings you live in. Just beautiful,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Lol, its hot! So are you babe!” a third follower wrote.

Many fans expressed admiration for the model using various emoji.

Sara has proven time and again that she can steam things up in any outfit. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself rocking some tight leggings and a tank top, which her followers loved.