Whitney Johns Rocks A Neon Green Bikini And Shows Off Her Tanned Body In New Snap

American fitness model Whitney Johns recently went online and shared yet another hot snap with her Instagram fans.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Friday, April 10, Whitney was rocking a neon-green bikini that allowed her to show off her amazingly tanned body and ample cleavage, as well as her sculpted abs. She also showed off a glimpse of her sexy legs.

She sported a full face of makeup to add a tinge of glamour to her attire. The application featured a dark beige foundation, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes, pink blush, and pink lipstick. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses down and her manicured nails were painted with a white polish.

In terms of accessories, Whitney opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings and a sexy silver barbell in her navel to pull off a very sexy look.

She sat on the floor and lowered her gaze. Whitney held her sunglasses in her hands and inserted one of the temple tips in her mouth.

Whitney included a long caption with the post in which she wrote that she keeps her sanity intact by listening to music because it helps her manage her anxiety, especially during the lockdown. She listed two of her favorite tracks and asked her fans if they feel the same.

The model also informed her fans that her hot bikini was from a Miami-based fashion retailer, Haute Glam Boutique. She tagged her photographer, Tay Price, for acknowledgment and added that the photo shoot took place for Fitness Gurls magazine.

⁣

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 400 comments, as fans and followers not only praised Whitney for her amazing physique and sense of style, but they also enthusiastically posted about their favorite songs which help them relax during stressful situations.

“Lol, you keep confusing me… I’m straight, right?” one of her female fans commented on the picture.

“I agree! Music is the only thing keeping me going right now. Also, you are looking great, girlie,” another chimed in.

“Perfect body, personality and music taste,” a third admirer wrote.

“OMG, I love Deftones!! Also, Busta Rhymes has always been my favorite!” a fourth follower replied.

Other fans used words and phrases like “you’re unreal,” “amazing bod,” and “breathtakingly beautiful” to express their admiration for the model.

When it comes to showing off her sexy bikinis and stylish outfits, Whitney is definitely a pro. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, she wowed her fans last month by posting a pic in which she was rocking a skintight animal-print dress.