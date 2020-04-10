Linn Lowes Flaunts Chiseled Muscles In Gray Sports Bra And Shorts For New Home Workout Videos

Fitness model and trainer Linn Lowes powered through a full-body routine in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a light gray sports bra with crisscrossed straps at the back and darker gray shorts, the blond bombshell started the workout with a series of banded “Superwomans.” For this exercise, she lay down on her stomach and held her arms overhead with a short resistance band wrapped around her wrists. Then she arched her back and raised her torso while pushing her arms outward, stretching the band as she did so. She did all this while simultaneously lifting her legs. In her caption, she suggested doing four sets of 10 repetitions and said that the exercise is great for strengthening the lower back and lats.

In the next video, she performed a set of single lat pulldowns. For this exercise, she sat upright on a yoga mat, stretched her arms overhead and placed the band around them much like the previous video. Then she pulled one arm down, bending it at the elbow as she stretched the band. Her caption recommended three sets of 15 reps.

In the third video, Linn introduced a much longer resistance band to the workout. She sat on the mat with her legs extended in front of her. She placed one end of it under the soles of her sneaker and pulled the other end toward her torso.

She used both resistance bands in the next clip for a set of cross high rows. She positioned the bands around each foot and then pulled each one with the opposite arm. Although she used two bands in the video, in her caption, she told her followers that if they only had one, they could do a single-arm version of the exercise.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Linn ended the workout with a series of incline pushups against an ottoman.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for her workout demonstrations.

“Your workouts are so good! Thank you for these, you’re my absolute favorite girl to repost,” one person wrote.

A second fan thanked her for focusing on the upper body in her most recent videos.

“Thank you. This is exactly what I have been wishing for – upper body workout with bands! It’s so hard to find this kind of workouts on ig as i think most of the workouts are about abs or glutes. So again, thank you so much,” they wrote.

“@linnlowes you are KILLING these videos!” a third person commented before adding a fire emoji to the comment. “Thank you for all the variety and options! Absolutely amazing.”

Fans also complimented Linn’s appearance, specifically her tan. In response to one question about it, Linn revealed that she uses self-tanner and also informed her following that she was preparing to launch her own line of products related to tanning in the future.