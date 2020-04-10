Alexa Collins Stuns In Light Wash Jeans & Flirty, High Ponytail: ‘Missing Miami Nights’

Alexa Collins ended the week perfectly by sharing a sultry photo while sporting light wash jeans and a sky-high ponytail. Much like everyone else, the model has been living under the new social distancing rules, but that hasn’t stopped her from longing for the Miami nights of the past. Her latest upload showed the model during happier times.

The upload showed the model posing in profile, looking over her shoulder and into the camera with an alluring stare. The evening looked spectacular with a purple and blue sky that reflected magnificently off the sea. Off in the distance, the Miami skyline was lit up with twinkling lights while a pool in front of the blond beauty gave off a bright blue glow. While the night looked to be perfect, it was Collins who her fans were thrilled to see.

The model showed off her fashion sense in a chic blue shirt that boasted a sheer black layer on top. The piece fell perfectly over every inch of her body before tucking into the front of her pants, drawing attention to her trim midsection. The bottoms were just as fashionable with the pair of high-waisted denim fitting snug on Collins’ hips. They were light wash, giving off a vintage feel with a lot of distressing around the pockets. A rip at her knee exposed a small amount of the model’s bronze skin.

The 24-year-old added a pair of large star earrings to the outfit, helping draw attention to her gorgeous application of makeup. In addition to defined brows, Collins added a dark shadow to the top of her lids and a few layers of mascara. A light pink blush helped make her cheekbones pop while highlighter enabled her to attain that gorgeous allover glow. Collins added a sparkly pink gloss to her full lips and styled her hair in a sexy way.

Her sky-high ponytail sat directly on top of her head while her shiny blond curls fell to her mid-back. She secured the ponytail with a piece of her hair and appeared to be channeling Barbara Eden’s character from I Dream of Jeannie.

The post has not gone unnoticed by fans, earning the Miami-based model over 1,000 likes and over 50 comments in a few short minutes.

“I dream of taking a picture with you,” one follower raved, adding a series of emoji.

“ALEXA Well, well, well, you’re beautiful and very beautiful, what a beautiful woman,” a second fan added.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. Hope you have a great day,” a third chimed in with the addition of a red heart emoji.