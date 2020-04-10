Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Black Leggings

Anna Nystrom flaunted her insane curves in her latest Instagram update, stunning her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her killer body in a simple black-and-white ensemble. The snap was taken in Stockholm, Sweden according to the geotag of her post.

Anna walked down a sidewalk with a building visible behind her, although her curves remained the focal point of the shot. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her sculpted curves, highlighting her gravity-defying derrière, toned thighs, and shapely calves.

She kept the look classic, pairing the simple black bottoms with a long-sleeved white blouse. The top had voluminous sleeves that billowed around her forearms and a wrap detail that accentuated her slim waist. Her body was angled to the side and she glanced over at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Anna also kept the accessories simple, adding a gold watch and a structured black Saint Laurent bag. The purse had a chain strap that she wore over her shoulder, giving the look a slightly edgy vibe. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle as they tumbled down her chest and back in curls that blew slightly in the wind.

The photo was cropped just above her ankles, so her choice of footwear wasn’t visible in the shot. Anna kept her signature beauty look, pairing a subtle smoky eye with nude lips for a classy yet glamorous vibe. Her skin looked flawless and she posed with both arms raised slightly, as if she was caught in the middle of something.

She didn’t provide much context for the photo or indicate whether it was recently snapped or a photo from before many people were in quarantine.

Regardless, her eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough and the post racked up over 49,900 likes within just one hour. It also received 605 messages from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a beautiful woman,” another follower commented.

“Wow. Incredible feminine beauty. Stunningly gorgeous,” added a third social media user.

“You are very, very stylish,” a fourth person remarked, seemingly loving the black-and-white ensemble.

On Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap in which she rocked her curvaceous physique in a tight maroon dress that clung to every inch of her curves. The picture was taken at home and Anna looked breathtakingly beautiful in the shot as natural light coming through a nearby window illuminated her features.