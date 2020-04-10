Kansas Prisoners Riot, Take Over Cell Block, Possibly In Response To COVID-19 Being Diagnosed Inside Facility

'[The inmates were] just tearing up anything they can get their hands on in the unit,' said a prison spokesperson.

Prisoners in a Kansas medium-security penitentiary rioted on Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning, taking over a cell block and damaging everything they could get their hands on, NBC News reports. Although no official cause for the riot has been released, as of this writing, the matter of the coronavirus getting into incarceration facilities has been on the minds of prisoners, their jailers, and the judicial system in general of-late.

At about 3:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, a disturbance involving about 50 inmates broke out in the C block of Lansing Correctional Facility, about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City. According to Kansas City’s WDAF-TV, the riot began when prisoners were told to return to their cells, and they refused.

Randy Bowman, executive director of public affairs for the Kansas Department of Corrections, said on Thursday night that the best practice appeared to be to just let things run their course.

“[The inmates were] just tearing up anything they can get their hands on in the unit,” Bowman said at the time.

By about 9:00 p.m. Thursday evening, about 20 inmates were out of their cells, as most of the others had given up and returned to where they were supposed to be. Officials monitored the situation on video from a safe distance. All staff had managed to get out of the unit safely, and a “corrections response team” was put into place.

By about 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, the riot had run its course, and all prisoners were safe and accounted for. There were no injuries.

As of this writing, it remains unclear what spurned the riot. But the matter of the novel coronavirus making its way into the prison has been a concern of Lansing inmates and jailers.

Already 12 inmates and 14 staff members have come down with COVID-19 inside the facility.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, inmates in correctional institutions are particularly at-risk of developing severe complications from coronavirus. Many prisoners are already in bad heatlh, due to lifetimes of violence or drug abuse, homelessness, and poor nutrition. What’s more, inmates are crammed into tight spaces, sharing facilities — and leaving is not an option. In many prisons, access to soap or hand sanitizer is limited, and medical care is haphazard at best.

In Kansas, the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked the state’s Supreme Court to release prisoners with severe medical problems, including 7 at Lansing, in order to protect them from exposure to the coronavirus.