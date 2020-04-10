Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Rear In Tight Blue Athletic Wear For New Workout Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo filmed herself doing leg and booty workouts inside her house earlier today and shared the short video clip with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She wore light blue form-fitting athletic wear by Ryderwear and played the song “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey during the video.

Qimmah’s outfit highlighted her voluptuous curves with particular focus on her famous behind. The cameraperson made sure to get a few closeups of her backside while she exercised. At one point in the video, Qimmah held out her shirt so fans could see the Ryderwear logo emblazoned across the chest. Her taut belly was visible throughout thanks to the cropped nature of her long-sleeve top.

Throughout the video footage, Qimmah performs several exercises, including side-steps, lunges, splits, stretches, and squats. She punctuated some of her exercises with dance moves, which matched the overall flirtatious and playful tone of her video. In the video’s final moments, Qimmah slid onto her belly and propped up her chin on her hand while smiling brightly into the camera and cheerfully kicking her sneaker-clad feet back and forth.

Her dog was also present for the majority of the video, starting by sitting on the large gray wraparound couch behind Qimmah to eventually sitting right in front of the camera lens by the end.

Despite her workout regime, Qimmah chose to style her hair and wear a full application of makeup. She pulled her curly brown locks into a half-up ponytail. Qimmah’s makeup application included glossy pink lipstick, foundation, bronzer, highlighter, and winged eyeliner.

In her caption, Qimmah gave her fans a code to get a discount on Ryderwear products, including her clothes and the pink shaker visible in the clip.

The following Instagram video contains some explicit song lyrics.

Qimmah’s workout videos are always a big hit with her fans, who love to know what she does to keep her body in tip-top shape. Her new video earned over 8,600 views in less than an hour and more than 2,100 likes. Her supporters took to her comments section to shower her in compliments.

“You are absolutely stunning,” gushed one fan, trailing their compliment with four blue heart emoji.

“She really too fkn beautiful and attractive,” praised a second admirer.

“Your look amazing! Keep grinding beautiful!” wrote a third fan, adding a fire emoji to their remark.

Earlier today, Qimmah shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a tiny gold bikini that left little to the imagination.