Ex-NFL Player Chad Johnson Sent $1,000 To A Fan Who Went Broke During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Chad Johnson became famous as a wide receiver in the NFL but has recently become best-known for his generosity with fans. On Thursday a Twitter user showed Johnson how depleted their bank account had become during the coronavirus pandemic and he helped out by sending them money.

Fans of the man nicknamed “Ochocinco” know the former Cincinnati Bengals player has offered a helping hand to those in need before. A fan named Skyler LeGassick had seen the balance of his bank account dwindle as the economy has slowed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He decided to reach out to Johnson on social media in hopes of getting financial relief.

LeGassick tweeted at the 42-year-old about being unable to go to McDonald’s because he had a negative balance in his checking account and a nearly diminished savings account. He posted a screenshot of both balances in his tweet.

“Went to go get my mcdanks today. Smh. Covid deleting my life as we know it,” he wrote.

Johnson noticed the tweet and promptly responded with great news. He asked the struggling young man to contact his associate who would then send him $1,000 via Venmo.

“This is unacceptable, DM @herrfreckles & she will send you 1k, don’t spend it all in one place.”

Johnson’s reply had a few detractors who questioned whether he would actually send the money.

“Post proof if you get the 1k,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Within 30 minutes, LeGassick responded with gratitude and proof that the former NFL star had sent the money. He posted a screenshot of a $1,000 Venmo transfer and thanked Johnson and his associate for their quick action and generosity.

“I really cant find any words to describe the last 20 minutes… @ochocinco @herrfreckles to the both of yall thank you so much.”

Johnson joked that his young fan was now wealthy.

“You’re f*cking rich now,” he replied while quoting the tweet.

This received 445 likes from the former professional athlete’s 3.3 million Twitter followers. Many left comments that praised the generous gift, especially during these trying times.

“Such a good dude. With so many out of work any good vibes help right now. Appreciate you as a human,” one wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Johnson helped a Twitter follower avoid eviction in February. The woman posted an eviction notice along with screenshots of email correspondence with her landlord that threatened to evict her if she did not pay back rent. Johnson gave her financial aid and sent her enough to cover rent for several months.