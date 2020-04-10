Gwen Stefani Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And Fishnets In New ‘Nobody But You’ Vertical Video With Blake Shelton

Gwen and Blake's new black-and-white video was filmed in front of a mountain backdrop.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised their fans with yet another music video for their romantic duet, “Nobody But You.”

On Friday, Blake took to Instagram to announce that he and Gwen had filmed an exclusive vertical video for Spotify. His post included a snippet of footage from the video, which was shot in black and white.

Gwen often adds a bit of country flair to her outfits whenever she’s performing with Blake, but the ensemble she chose for this particular shoot didn’t feature any fringe, leather, or camouflage. Instead, she sported a pair of black sequined hot pants and a long-sleeved sheer black top. The latter garment was accented with rows of stiff mesh trim and tulle ruffles. Gwen was also rocking a pair of fishnet stockings and thigh-high black suede boots with silver stiletto heels.

Gwen accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with an array of glittering necklaces. One of the chains had a large medallion engraved with her initials dangling from it, and another included a delicate cross pendant. She was also rocking a necklace that featured her last name in Old English lettering.

Gwen was wearing her long platinum blond hair parted to the side and styled in glamorous curls. Her beauty look included winged eyeliner, long curled eyelashes, and dark lipstick.

Blake was rocking blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a dark button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up above his elbows. Product had been used to tame his wavy salt-and-pepper mane. He was also sporting a significant amount of facial scruff.

Gwen and Blake were seated on the bottom steps of a staircase in front of a large picture window. The building they were in had a breathtaking mountain view, and a few large trees were also visible through the window.

The lovebirds were shown gazing deep into each other’s eyes as they sang. Gwen was turned towards Blake with her knees up, and she had her arms between her legs. Blake’s body was facing the camera, and he had his elbows resting on his thighs. The video included a brief shot of the couple embracing and Blake giving Gwen a kiss on the cheek. It ended with the pair sharing a laugh.

Many of Blake’s Instagram followers responded to the video with praise for Gwen.

“Hands down the most beautiful woman in the world!! And Blake isn’t too bad,” wrote one fan.

“DUDE!!! Do you often look at your beautiful girl & think you’ve hit the lotto?!!!? Love you too! This is gorgeous,” another admirer gushed.

“Lucky Lucky Man. Also great entertainers,” read a third remark.

Many other fans thanked Blake for surprising them with the vertical video.

This is the third “Nobody But You” music video that Gwen and Blake have treated their fans to. Last month, they followed up the song’s official video with one for an acoustic version of their duet.