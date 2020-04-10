Democrats Want Andrew Cuomo To Replace Biden On Presidential Ballot, Poll Finds

'With every major news event, Democrats realize more and more how bad of a candidate Joe Biden is,' says a pollster.

A majority of Democratic voters would like their party to replace Joe Biden as their nominee for the 2020 election with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a recent poll.

As The New York Post reports, a recent poll, commissioned by the conservative group Club for Growth, found that 56 percent of likely Democratic voters would rather their party nominate Cuomo over Biden. The remaining 44 percent want the party to stick with Biden, effectively giving Cuomo a 12-point lead over Biden even though he isn’t running.

Among women, Hispanic voters, and younger voters, the notion of Cuomo replacing Biden has even stronger support.

Biden is not yet officially the party’s nominee, which won’t be decided until the party’s convention in August. But with Bernie Sanders having suspended his presidential campaign, Biden is now without competition for the nomination, and it appears to be all but a sure thing.

Biden, however, is seen by some Democrats as a weak candidate, says Club for Growth spokesperson Joe Kildea.

“With every major news event, Democrats realize more and more how bad of a candidate Joe Biden is, and Democrats now preferring Cuomo is just another example,” Kildea said.

Cuomo, by comparison, has drawn praise for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state and, in particular, its most populous city. As Business Insider reported at the time, Cuomo was praised for his measured, yet blunt, response to the crisis, particularly in comparison to Donald Trump’s response, which the publication described as “bungled.”

“No matter what you think of his politics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is modeling crisis leadership right now. Fact-based, blunt, knowledgeable, firm and calm. He is clear the responsibility lies with him and that there is a plan, that there will be pain but we must all share in it.,” tweeted reporter Ida Bae Wells.

The idea of Cuomo replacing Biden on the 2020 ticket has been advanced before, both in recent polls and by news pundits.

For example, a Rasmussen poll conducted during April 2-5 found that 46 percent of likely Democratic voters prefer Cuomo over Biden, compared to 45 percent who wanted the party to stick with its likely front-runner.

That same poll found that 54 percent approved of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while only 32 percent approved of Biden’s performance.

Similarly, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Fox News analyst Tucker Carlson suggested earlier this week that it’s “likely” that the Democratic Party would replace Biden with Cuomo on its 2020 ticket.