Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Friday’s Encore Show Revisits Wiley’s Birth, Next Week Brings More Baby Chaos

The General Hospital episode airing on Friday, April 10 is another encore show and this one will be an interesting one to revisit. The sneak peek shared via Instagram reveals that it will take viewers back to the time right after Wiley was born, which certainly has an immense impact on what’s playing out in current episodes.

Last week, ABC announced that it would begin to air encore episodes of General Hospital each Friday for the next month or so in an effort to stretch out their bank of pre-taped episodes. The cast and crew stopped filming several weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are not sure when they will be able to resume. By throwing in a repeat each Friday, it means that ABC can air new episodes until late May.

In this encore episode, fans will be taken back to the first night that Brad had Wiley after the adoption placement. Viewers didn’t know it then, but this situation would change dramatically in the blink of an eye.

Brad is seen in the preview leaning on Wiley’s crib, thanking the newborn baby for making his promise a reality. As fans will remember, Lucas had worried about whether this adoption would come together or not, but Brad promised it would happen.

Lucas was performing a surgery when Brad took custody of Wiley that fateful night. Unfortunately, shortly after these scenes with Brad oohing over the newborn, Wiley died and that paved the way for the baby swap that is still causing a lot of drama in Port Charles.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will see more of the present-day tensions regarding Wiley. Nelle is now working at Crimson and battling Michael for custody, but he’s starting to consider taking drastic measures to win this fight.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael will be intimidated by something during Tuesday’s show. In addition, Willow will be leaning on Chase for support and viewers will see Nelle interacting with Valentin.

Willow’s worries for Wiley will continue in the days ahead and she has expressed her determination to find a way to protect the little boy. It seems likely that she and Michael will soon decide to follow through with Sasha’s suggestion they get married to try to counter Nelle’s case.

During the week of April 20, Michael will feel anxious about being away from Wiley. In addition, something will leave Willow feeling devastated.

Little of Brad or Lucas has been seen since the bombshell about Wiley dropped. General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything juicy about when Brad’s name will be cleared or when Lucas will get a fresh storyline, but both characters definitely should be getting some airtime soon.