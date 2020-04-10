Draya Michele Stuns In A Small White Bikini On Instagram

Draya Michele has kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and made multiple spicy Instagram posts over the past week. In her most recent photo she showcased her killer body in a small white bikini.

The former Basketball Wives star has kept fans engaged on social media while practicing social distancing as the majority of her posts have been from the comfort of her home. Similar to her last bikini shot, the model posed in front of a white brick wall.

This time she was seated on the bricks that outlined her pool and the reflection of the water could be seen glimmering on the left side of her body. The 35-year-old had a white theme in the picture as she sported a white bucket hat to match her bikini and the backdrop. Michele sat on her curvy backside for the scintillating snap and leaned with her arms behind her which only accentuated her curvaceous figure.

Her left leg was was folded and that offered a glimpse of the swimsuit bottoms with tiny straps, and showed off her pedicure which kept with the white theme. The model’s cleavage was on display in the bikini top and she stared into the camera with her signature pout. Michele’s skin popped against the white brick behind her, and she wore a gold bracelet on her left wrist.

Unlike many of her recent captions which preached the importance of staying at home, this one was a message about valuing the moment. More than 145,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button for the sultry post and the swimwear designer received over 1,200 comments. Model Tanaya Henry and designer Ja’Maal Buster showed their approval with fire and heart emojis.

Many fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and drooling emojis while others responded to her caption about cherishing moments.

“You Could Never Be A MOMENT More Like A LIFETIME,” one follower replied.

“Well I value you and got so many pics of u for memories,” a fan wrote.

“Literally everything is a memory,” a female Instagram user commented.

“Id pay to be a brick smh,” another joked.

Michele’s 8 million followers were treated to more content in her Instagram story. The mother-of-two shared a photo of stuffed peppers she made for dinner along with a quick video of her son Jru Scandrick eating some. She also included a throwback bikini picture in her story.

