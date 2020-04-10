Rita Ora Goes Braless & Covers Nipples With Flower Emoji During Quarantine

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share new photos of herself during her quarantine. The British celebrity keeps fans up to date with what she’s up to and is urging fans to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed thousands of people around the world.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper stunned in a semi-sheer lilac top with short sleeves. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Underneath, Ora opted for no bra. She paired the ensemble with skintight tiny black biker gym shorts and opted for numerous accessories. Ora wore numerous chains around her neck, various bracelets on her wrist, and small thick gold hoop earrings. She put on an eye-catching pair of glasses for the occasion and pulled her blond hair up. The “Only Want You” songstress applied red lipstick and went fairly natural with the rest of her makeup.

In the first shot, Ora was captured lying down from the waist up. She was photographed outdoors on the grass and rested the side of her face on her shoulder. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth open expression and covered each of her nipples with a flower emoji.

In the next slide, she showed off the drawing she had painted. Ora held a paintbrush in her hand and looked over to her left.

In the third and final frame, she put the brush down and looked directly at the camera with the painting still in her other hand.

For her caption, Ora told fans she was sat in her garden and drew a tree. She revealed that during the making of creating her art, she got paint on her face. She put the hashtags “StayHome” and “ActivitiesFromHome.”

In the span of one hour, her post proved to be instantly popular with her 16.2 million followers as the upload racked up more than 237,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.

“You are so gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I looked at this picture for a long time,” another devotee shared.

“Best painter in the world,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re beautiful and this artwork is my fave so far,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. Last month, she revealed that she had done a photo shoot for the latest Deichmann campaign and modeled a number of their garments. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a series of bright items of clothing.