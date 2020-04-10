Tahlia Hall Spreads Her Legs In Skimpy Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Tahlia Hall made her 527,000 followers happy after she uploaded a new snapshot to Instagram on Friday, April 10. The 22-year-old rocked a dark-colored two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and enviable curves.

Tahlia was photographed at an unknown beach, spreading her legs on the coastline and raising her chin as she placed both hands on top of her head while closing her eyes. The expression on her face was seductive, teasing her fans. The soft glow of the sun illuminated her tanned skin, making it glow. A blurred out image of the ocean stretching off into the distance made up the background of the shot.

The Australian model rocked a black bikini seemingly made of velvet fabric. She wore a white button-up shirt over her skimpy ensemble and tied the shirt’s ends to make it look like a crop top. As it covered most of her bikini top, only the deep neckline could be seen, which flaunted a generous amount of cleavage.

She sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms with a low-cut design that allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. The bottoms exposed her flat tummy and the thin waistband clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her slim waist.

Tahlia wore a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of stud earrings with her beach day look. Her long blond hair was wet and slicked back and away from her face. However, she had on a full face of makeup that included well-defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, subtle eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and nude-colored lipstick.

She dropped an orangutan emoji in the caption of the post and tagged professional photographer Nathan McClymont in the photo. She did not indicate where her outfit pieces were from, however.

Like most of her posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The update amassed more than 25,100 likes and over 430 comments within 10 hours. Fans dropped compliments and loving messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Peaceful Easter Weekend, Tahlia! You are absolutely so beautiful with a perfect body,” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“You are next level. This is a stunning shot of you. Looking forward to the next,” gushed another fan.

“What an amazing body!!! Keeping the smiles on the faces of many. Well done, Tahlia!” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“Whenever you are creating beauty around you, you are restoring your soul. The true beauty of a woman is reflected in this pic. Thanks, Tahlia for sharing!!!” a fourth person added.