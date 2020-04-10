Suzy Cortez Plays Soccer In A Sexy Bikini At The Beach

Suzy Cortez added another fiery post to her Instagram feed, much to the delight of her 2.1 million fans. The April 10 upload showed a shot of Cortez practicing social distancing and playing soccer solo.

The Brazilian beauty was captured enjoying a day on the beach, sharing an action shot that saw her running toward a soccer ball that was flying overhead. Cortez put one foot in front of the other and appeared to be going in for a header. In her caption, the model shared that soccer is her passion, and the snapshot did a great job of catching her in her element.

The 29-year-old appeared in the middle of the sand with a stream of water and a few tall trees a short distance away. The photo appeared to be taken at sunset with the sunshine visible in the background while her frame was relatively dark. She placed both arms at her sides, looking up at the soccer ball with a focused look on her face.

Cortez, who recently rocked a white swimsuit and feather boa to match, was clad in a skimpy bikini for her day at the beach. She opted for a minuscule triangle top that possessed a patriotic design with a navy body and white stars on top. The sexy piece was lined in red, and even though the model is from Brazil, the suit looked like it was a tribute to the United States. The piece didn’t have much fabric, offering generous views of the model’s cleavage and sideboob. The top also allowed her to show off her muscular arms while the straps sat snug on her shoulders.

Her bottoms proved to be just as flattering and were comprised of white fabric to match the stars. The cheeky cut allowed for the model to show off a portion of her trim backside and ripped legs. Her high waistband did nothing but favors for the model’s trim tummy and slim waist.

For her beachside outing, the model wore her beautiful brunette locks down, cascading down her shoulders and her back. Her face was not well-lit, but she looked to be rocking a hint of makeup with an application of mascara as well as defined brows.

The action shot has earned her a ton of attention from her adoring fans with 7,000 likes and 70-plus comments in just three short hours.

“My passion is to see you every day,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Athletic, very well beautiful, excellent combination,” another admirer added.

“Hello greetings bb perfect form,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.