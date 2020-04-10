Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her chiseled physique to her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, April 10, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of smoldering snapshots of herself in a stylish bikini.

The Brazilian fitness model rocked a two-piece bathing suit for the two shots. Lima’s bikini top featured a print of leaves in gold and silver against white. The bra included thin black straps that went behind her neck, crossing in the back. The top featured an elastic band at the bottom that offered a good amount of support. It had a low neckline that teased her cleavage. The bikini had two thin straps in the middle that connected the edges of the neckline.

Lima teamed her top with a pair of black bottoms that sit low on her frame, exposing her toned abs and obliques. She wore the sides pulled high above her hips, helping to showcase her hourglass figure. Lima didn’t say where her stylish swimsuit was from.

The photos showed Lima holding a scale and a phone with an app open on the screen. In the caption, she explained that she was promoting FitTrack. She told her fans that they can get a discount by using her special code.

Garnering more than 30,000 likes and upwards of 280 comments in under an hour of being posted, the photos proved to have been an immediate success with her followers. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her killer body and to share their admiration for Lima.

“Your body is goals,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of pink double heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” replied another fan, following the message with a few heart-eyed face emoji.

“U r most def keeping ur body in check,” another fan added, including a drooling face and a peach emoji at the end of the comment.

“Need those abs @xoobruna but i just eat way to much junk food,” another chimed in, adding a laughing-crying emoji after the words.

Lima isn’t one to hide her curves from her fans. Prior to sharing today’s bikini snap, she took to her Instagram feed to post a photo in which she flaunted her backside in a pair of uber tight denim pants, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She paired her bottoms with a tight white ringer t-shirt with a black band of fabric around her toned arms. She placed one hand on her side and the other near her chest.