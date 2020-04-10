Donald Trump Allies Are Worried That He Will Blow The 2020 Election, Report Says

A Thursday report from Axios spotlights several top conservative leaders and their alleged concerns that President Donald Trump is going to blow the 2020 election by failing to adequately address economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Moore, Trump’s former nominee for the Federal Reserve board, claims that the next four to eight weeks will determine whether the president continues to lead the country after 2020. In particular, Moore said that failing to guide economic recovery properly will be the primary determinant of his administration’s success.

David McIntosh, the Club for Growth President and a former Indiana congressman, also expressed concern over the apparent lack of attention to the long-term in regards to the U.S. economy.

“I don’t think [Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin] has yet started thinking about that long-term, how do we incentivize the rapid recovery or the V-shape bounce back?” McIntosh asked.

“I understand their planning process, to deal with emergency. But now it’s time to start thinking of the exit strategy.”

An unnamed Republican strategist who spoke with Axios said that leaders are noticing “red flags.”

“We understand that there is this sort of survival phase, but there’s a concern that Mnuchin is overplaying that and not looking ahead,” they said, adding that the next phase of the Trump administration’s recovery approach should focus on economic growth.

Every American can be confident that we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep the American people safe and when we defeat the Coronavirus in the United States, the economy will come roaring back. pic.twitter.com/IWlkeEdLG8 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 18, 2020

Trump appears to be turning his focus in this direction. According to CNBC, the president plans to announce a second COVID-19 task force to focus on reopening the U.S. economy. The team will allegedly include Mnuchin, newly appointed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

In response to plans for a second team, McIntosh suggested that such a move could do more harm than good by pitting two groups against each other in the decision making process. According to McIntosh, a Mike Pence ally, the most effective way to move forward with the team is to add more members and ensure they are business advisers as opposed to government officials. This change, McIntosh says, will give the current group the necessary “perspective” for the pressing issues in the “real world economy.”

Another Axios report claimed that Trump aides and Republican lawmakers are starting to believe his daily briefings, which some news channels have cut away from, are damaging him ahead of the November election. Notably, Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Trump hold the briefings just once a week and said that the president sometimes dilutes his message.