Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Mint Green One-Piece For Throwback Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a throwback photo with her fans. In the post on her feed, the reality star posed on the beach in a mint green, skintight one-piece that left little to the imagination and hugged her curves. In the caption, Khloe made a joke about social distancing.

The photo showed Khloe standing in damp sand as the stunning blue ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her. Though the photo itself was slightly dark, it looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky. Rays of light shined down on one side of Khloe’s body and highlighted her muscles. She looked both classy and sexy in her two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her toned body.

Khloe’s swimsuit featured thin fabric that hugged her busty chest closely and outlined her breasts. In addition, the scooping neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center and on the sides. The skintight fabric clung to Khloe’s flat, toned tummy and highlighted her abs.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Khloe’s suit featured high cuts that came up above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed, and the cheeky backside showed off her pert derriere.

Khloe accessorized her look with a brown bracelet on her wrist and a pair of black, square sunglasses. The photo was taken from a far angle, so not much of Khloe’s glam was visible, but she appeared to be wearing a nude lipstick. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in beachy waves.

Khloe posed with her back arched and booty popped in a way that accentuated her figure. She turned her upper body slightly and looked off into the distance as she played with a strand of hair.

“Flashback to when I social distanced before I knew I had to,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 500,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Ohhhhhh SEA angel,” one fan said.

“I love you so much QUEEN,” another user added with a red heart emoji.

“You slay it Koko,” a third follower wrote.

Much of Khloe’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of herself with her daughter, True, these days, whom her followers adore. However, the mother of one’s fans always tend to go wild when she shares a rare swimwear photo.