Reese Witherspoon Shares Iconic 1990s Throwback Pic With Instagram

Reese Witherspoon shared an iconic 1990s throwback photo with Instagram, and her fans are going wild featuring styles from long ago. The Oscar-winning actress revealed a look from long ago on her social media page, and there were plenty of opinions about it.

Reese is seen in the image dressed in a sleeveless black shirt paired with a black skirt adorned with white polka dots.

She joked that the photo was “a lot to unpack.”

The actress’s hair was short, cut in a favorite style of the day. Her tresses showed off long bangs that were swept to one side. The back of her hair was curled in different directions, pulled away from her face with a thin headband.

She sported short, dark nails painted a dark red and a chunky black ring.

Reese’s makeup was also reminiscent of the time period, matching a grunge look with high style. She had a pale face and ultra-thin eyebrows. She also wore brown lipstick also another trend of the time, brown lipstick.

Celebrity pals were the first to chime in on the trendy photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented that she already knew the shades of lipstick and lipliner the young actress was wearing: Toast of New York by Revlon and Spice lip liner by MAC, although that was not verified by Reese in the post.

Kerry Washington, who starred with Reese in Little Fires Everywhere, noted that the image was every ’90s trend wrapped up in one photo.

Olivia Wilde remarked that when she was younger she tried to copy this overall look at home, and it didn’t work out well.

Alyssa Milano admitted that she was likely at that same event where Reese’s photo was shot.

Also chiming in was Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman.

Fans spoke out in defense of the photo, which they loved, in the comments section of the share.

“And that your face is 10 shades lighter than your actual skin. We all did it,” revealed one fan.

“I could write a college dissertation on this beauty look,” said a second follower of the actress.

“Honestly, I vote we bring back this hair,” remarked a third Instagram user.

At the time, the young actress was trying to get a foothold in the industry with roles in Jack the Bear, Desperate Choices: To Save My Child, The Man in the Moon, and The Importance of Being Ernest.

It wasn’t until her role in 1998’s Pleasantville that Hollywood began to take notice of the ingenue. During that period, Reese attended Hollywood parties and tried to make herself known, hence the nighttime outfit and photo from that time period.