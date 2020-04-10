Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Tiny Satin Pajamas

French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard thrilled her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted her tantalizing curves and eye-catching ink while rocking sexy pajamas.

The ensemble that Laurence wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She rocked a matching pajama set that showed off plenty of skin and emphasized her curvaceous physique.

The pajama top she wore featured a collar and short sleeves, and was crafted from a pale pink fabric with black letters printed atop it. Black piping around the lapels and sleeve added a little something extra to the look. Laurence opted to make the top sexy by knotting it just under her best and leaving it completely unbuttoned, so that a tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display. Her transformation of the top into a crop top also showcased her toned stomach.

She paired the silky pajama top with matching shorts that had a drawstring waist. The shorts accentuated her slim waist, and ended just an inch or two down her thighs, showing off plenty of her incredible legs. Laurence perched on a dark wooden bench, with a cozy stone fireplace complete with a crackling fire visible in the frame behind her.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in a sleek bob, and she had on a minimal beauty look that accentuated her natural beauty. A soft pink hue graced her plump pout, and long lashes drew even more attention to her gorgeous eyes. Her ink was on display in the sexy ensemble, from the colorful designs on her forearm to the tattoos on her stomach and both thighs.

Laurence’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and it racked up over 24,000 likes within just one hour. It also received 307 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji and flame emoji.

“Breathtaking pure beauty,” another follower added.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“I noticed that tattoo on your stomach goes down pretty far,” another fan said flirtatiously.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Laurence shared a smoking hot post in which she rocked a skimpy lingerie set. She also got real about the challenges of life in quarantine, and revealed to her followers that she had gained almost 10 pounds since being stuck at home.