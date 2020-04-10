Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Physique In Tiny Gold Bikini

Qimmah Russo earned the attention of her fans on Friday, April 10, with a new Instagram update in which she showed off chiseled physique while clad in a tiny bikini.

The fitness model and trainer stood in front of a bathroom mirror while holding her phone in front of her to snap the selfies. The first of the two-photo slideshow captured her facing the camera with her legs shoulder-width apart, showcasing her shapely quads. In the second, Russo rotated her torso slightly, placing one leg in front of the other. This time, she focused on her booty while also putting her chiseled abs front and center.

Russo rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a shimmery gold fabric that complimented her caramel skin. The bikini top featured clear straps that went around her neck. The top’s triangles were super tiny, putting Russo’s cleavage on display.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that were scrunched up to reveal her strong hips. The bikini also boasted clear straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, highlighting her toned midriff. Russo didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

In her caption, she detailed that she is enjoying her solo movie nights during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Unsurprisingly, the update was a hit with many of her 1.5 million followers. Since going live, the photos have garnered more than 32,700 likes and over 370 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of Russo took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for her.

“Ok this is torture now,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a winky emoji.

“Ya work ethic crazy. I literally see you on my tl every time I go on ig. Respect,” replied another fan.

“[S]maller kini next time,” a third one chimed in, following the message with a long string of emoji depicting crying-laughing faces, fire, eyes, red rose and a face blowing a heart kiss.

“You are beautiful [face blowing a heart kiss emoji] keep making my days and nights wonderful,” another one added.

When she is not teasing her fans with photos of her bikini body, Russo shares videos and other health-related content on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared a video that showed her performing a booty workout that she devised. She sported an orange sports bra with a matching pair of athletic pants. For her routine, she only used a blue yoga mat and ankle cuffs strapped into place above her black tennis shoes.