Donald Trump Says U.S. Doesn’t Need Testing System Before Reopening Country, Contradicting Experts

While experts are calling for the need for widespread testing before reopening the United States, President Donald Trump dismissed the idea, saying that the system in place is “the best” and a widespread testing system isn’t necessary.

The U.S. has consistently faced a lack of testing since the novel coronavirus outbreak began. While testing has increased, experts say that it still isn’t adequate, as CNN reports. That testing, along with antibody testing, is likely to be an important element of limiting the spread of the disease once the social isolation recommendations across the U.S. have been lifted.

During his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Trump dismissed the need for broader testing. When asked if the country needed a better testing system, he replied “no.”

“We have a great testing system. We have the best, right now, the best testing system in the world,” he claimed.

“We want to have it and we’re going to see if we have it. Do you need it? No. Is it a nice thing to do? Yes,” Trump added.

Trump went on to say that there are 325 million people in the country and testing everyone wasn’t feasible.

.@Acosta: How can the administration discuss the possibility of reopening the country when the administration does not have an adequate nationwide testing system for this virus? Don't you need a nationwide testing system for the virus before you reopen? TRUMP: "No." pic.twitter.com/JokZYfy97T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2020

South Korea, which reportedly has had widespread success in addressing the pandemic in the country, implemented nationwide testing right away, something that experts credit with helping to mitigate the pandemic there.

But in the U.S., test kits were initially flawed and then slow in rolling out. Now, some progress has been made in getting test kits across the country, but it isn’t where experts say it needs to be. Last week, the U.S. tested about 960,000 people for COVID-19, with about 2 million tested since the start of the outbreak.

“In a setting where there will still be spread and we’ll still be slowly exiting the epidemic; we need capacity to test several million people a week (and probably more) to get broad enough coverage in community to detect outbreaks early and make case containment strategies work,” Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration tweeted.

Many medical professionals across the country have said that tests are still not widespread or adequately available.

When it comes to antibody testing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force and a respected immunologist, said that they should be available within the next week or so. This would likely help reopen the economy since the testing can determine who has been exposed to the disease and who hasn’t.