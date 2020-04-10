Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Her ‘Beach Bum’ Workout In A Yellow Bikini

Fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez wowed her two million Instagram followers after demonstrating a grueling “beach bum” workout. Rodriguez is known as one of the most successful exercise accounts on the social media site.

Showing that she is her own best advertisement, Rodriguez wore a tiny yellow bikini for the videos. The top was a classic triangle style with string ties in a halter neckline, and the bottom was a classic brief cut with side ties and a ruffled hem.

The bright shade not only was the perfect color for the upcoming Easter weekend, but also highlighted her deep golden tan. It was also a pop of color against the bright blue ocean of Miami Beach that served as her background.

Rodriguez kept the rest of her look simple. She styled her long brown locks into a practical topknot. Her sole accessories consisted of a gold cuff bracelet and stud earrings.

The new upload focused on glute exercises, and Rodriguez upped the difficulty of all of the exercises by adding a bright green resistance band.

The first exercise was a “bear crawl” and consisted of Rodriguez on all fours while kicking her leg back against the resistance band.

In the second clip, Rodriguez squatted slightly, while moving one step left followed by one step right. The move ended with a jump that returned her into a squatting position.

The third move was a classic bridge move, in which Rodriguez raised her hips from the floor against the band.

In the fourth video, Rodriguez once again moved sideways left and right, though this time for several steps in each direction while remaining in a low squat.

Last but not least, Rodriguez demonstrated a laying hip abduction, also known as a clam move.

In her caption, the fitness trainer told fans to repeat the set three times and added the hashtag #homeworkout to emphasize that the moves could all be done in isolation at home.

Fans of the fitness star loved the new upload, and awarded the post over 30,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

“Gorgeous bikini bod,” one fan raved, adding three yellow hearts.

“Love this!! I’ve got to try it!” added a second, with a bicep and two pink heart symbols.

“Wowza love this one Ainsley,” gushed a third, along with three fire symbols.

“Killer workout! Just what I needed! Thank you!” concluded a fourth with two hearts.

