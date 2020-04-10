Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Considering Opening Schools Because Coronavirus Doesn’t ‘Threaten Kids’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly considering reopening the state’s public schools next month despite health experts warning that’s likely still too soon. The schools have been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tampa Bay Times reported DeSantis made comments earlier this week saying he was going to look into the possibility of finishing the school year next month.

“If it’s safe, we want kids to be in school…. Even if it’s for a couple of weeks, we think there would be value in that.”

The Hill reports that one of the reasons DeSantis thinks it might be safe to open schools is because he believes no one under the age of 25 has died from the disease. The governor reportedly told the media at one point, he didn’t think a single person in the country under 25 had died of the disease.

DeSantis went on to claim that Florida loses anywhere from five to 10 kids a year to the normal flu. He added coronavirus seems to be much more serious and much more deadly for people who are 65 and older.

“If you’re younger, it just hasn’t had an impact, so that should factor into how we’re viewing this. I think the data on that has been 100 percent consistent.”

The Hill also pointed out so far, there have been four deaths of people between 15 and 24 from COVID-19 and one child under the age of five passed away. Knowing that it’s not clear where DeSantis was getting his data and talking points.

The governor did say Florida would likely not be opening up every school at the same time. Instead, administration officials are looking at a phased reopening over a couple of weeks. He said there were likely going to be some school districts that would remain closed if they were located near hotspots of infection.

If the state does reopen even some of its schools this later this spring, it would be against the advice of the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he believes schools will be able to reopen all over the country this fall but believes they need to stay shut down for the next few months.

Even if schools are cleared to reopen in the fall, Fauci added, measures would have to be put in place to try and stop the spread. He reminded the public the virus will not be “gone” in August or September.

DeSantis’ aim to reopen schools, which are due to dismiss for the year in mid-May, comes despite Florida currently having 16,000 people infected and more than 350 deaths due to the coronavirus.