Kelly Ripa’s 1975 Easter Throwback Shows Talk Show Host Twinning With Mom Esther

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet Easter throwback photo that showed the Live with Kelly and Ryan host twinning with her mother Esther. Kelly estimated the image was taken around 1975. Kelly posted the photo in honor of Easter Sunday, which occurs on April 12. It appears the women were ready for church as indicated in her caption.

She wanted her followers to notice how both mother and daughter wore the same hue in the image. The touching memory of days gone by is evident by the way both are suited up to celebrate the religious holiday.

Easter is a time in the Catholic Church when you will see most families dressed up in new clothes to celebrate the season and to honor one of the holiest days on their religious calendar. Esther is stunning in a two-piece sunny yellow suit. The outfit would still be in fashion today as bright colors and high-waisted pants are still very much a trend for women.

With her suit, Esther wore a blue-and-white print blouse underneath the jacket. The wide collar of the shirt was worn outside the jacket and a thin gold chain adorned her neck.

Kelly, who would have roughly been 5 years old when the photo was taken, wore an adorable white dress with a high collar, short sleeves, and a short skirt that ended at her knees. The dress was reminiscent of the time, lace was a popular material for little girl’s dresses.

The future entertainment superstar also wore a little white hat in the image. She carried a bright yellow Easter bunny with a blue bow tied around his neck in the pic.

Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos loved the photo and shared his feelings in the comments section of the post.

Also chiming in were celebrity friends of Kelly, including Chelsea Handler, Faith Ford, Marisol Nichols, Debi Mazar, and Carson Kressley.

Fans of the Live with Kelly and Ryan host also showed their appreciation for the photo by liking it 76,010 times and including hundreds of positive comments.

“Love Easter. Love the outfits. Love the eggs in the window. She taught you how to celebrate and love life. Thanks, Mom!!!” said one fan on the social media site.

“Sooooo cute. What a great photo of you both! Such beautiful ladies” remarked a second follower.

“Greetings from Berlin, NJ! Your mom is statuesque! Can’t wait until this is all over and we can worship like we want to. Happy Easter!” stated a third Instagram user of the adorable photo.